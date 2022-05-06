14-year-old struck and killed by dump truck in Burnaby

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a dump truck in Burnaby yesterday afternoon.

Police say the collision happened on May 5 just before 3:30 pm on 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street.

Burnaby RCMP is investigating a collision that has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old-girl. Our Victim Services Unit is engaged and offering support to those affected by this tragic incident.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” says a statement from Burnaby RCMP.

“Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.”

Cpl. Brett Cunningham added, “We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death.”

The police force’s Victim Services Unit is also offering support to people impacted by her death.

In addition, its Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed or got footage of the collision is urged to get in touch with Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.