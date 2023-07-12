Some kids in an East Vancouver playground faced a traumatic situation after a man allegedly exposed himself to them.

According to a tweet from Vancouver police, after the kids saw the man allegedly exposing himself, they reported the incident to an adult, and 911 was called soon after.

The tweet has also named a suspect in connection to the incident.

After 911 was called, officers with the VPD arrived on the scene and allegedly caught the suspect in the act.

Gregory Raul West 30, is now in jail and has been charged with committing an indecent act and exposing his genitals to a person under 16.

According to one tweet, West has had many prior offences before the indecent exposure incident.

wait a minute… this dude has at least 30+ offences when he committed an assault robbery on the drive RECENTLY! Why is he out????? https://t.co/sRjGTJZKkL

— The Network Hub (@thenetworkhub) July 12, 2023

Records that are available on Court Services Online confirm that suggestion.

Jason Doucette, social media officer with the VPD, said that the force made the best out of a bad situation at the East Vancouver playground.

“Another great example of #teamwork between the public and #VPD,” he added.