E-scooter hit-and-run causes $10K in damage to parked Tesla in Vancouver (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

An e-scooter hit-and-run near Vancouver’s west side has one car owner scratching his head after the incident caused $10,000 in damage to his Tesla.

You might be surprised at how much physical damage an e-scooter could cause to a vehicle based on some of the photos the victim sent to Daily Hive.

The incident happened on September 11 at around 7:20 pm near Mackenzie Street and 37th Avenue. The victim, who contacted Daily Hive about what happened, chose to be identified as Mr. K.

He also posted the video to the Reddit subreddit, IdiotsInCars, and it went viral even though the subject wasn’t in a car.

Some friendly Redditors informed Mr. K that the e-scooter involved in the hit and run on his Tesla was a Kaboo Wolf King, with a top speed of nearly 100 km/h. These scooters are priced in the ballpark of $2,000 to $4,500.

He took his car into a body shop and the crew was surprised to see how much damage an e-scooter caused his Tesla.

“They estimate that repairs on their end would cost around $10,000 and probably another $3,000-4,000 for the car to be re-wrapped.”

Mr. K said he filed an incident report to the police but hasn’t yet heard back.

With the amount of damage the e-scooter caused this Tesla, it makes us wonder what the impacts of this accident were on the e-scooter rider.

At least he was wearing a helmet.