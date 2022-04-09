18 tickets issued: Police target illegal ride hailing in Burnaby (PHOTOS)

Police in Burnaby targeted an illegal ride hailing operation on April 8, catching four drivers using illegal apps in the process.

According to a tweet from Burnaby RCMP that day, one of the drivers veered onto the sidewalk “in an attempt to avoid police” before being stopped in their tracks.

Our traffic team partnered with Passenger Transportation Officers today targetting illegal ride hailing in #Burnaby. 4 drivers were caught using illegal apps, with 1 of the drivers driving onto the sidewalk in an attempt to avoid police, 18 tickets were issued #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/bZijA1joOh — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) April 9, 2022

A whopping total of 18 tickets were issued.

In one of the pictures posted to the police force’s Twitter account, it looks like one the vehicles had to be towed away.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to Burnaby RCMP and will update this article.