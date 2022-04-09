NewsTransportationCrime

18 tickets issued: Police target illegal ride hailing in Burnaby (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 9 2022, 4:28 pm
18 tickets issued: Police target illegal ride hailing in Burnaby (PHOTOS)
Burnaby RCMP/Twitter

Police in Burnaby targeted an illegal ride hailing operation on April 8, catching four drivers using illegal apps in the process.

According to a tweet from Burnaby RCMP that day, one of the drivers veered onto the sidewalk “in an attempt to avoid police” before being stopped in their tracks.

A whopping total of 18 tickets were issued. 

In one of the pictures posted to the police force’s Twitter account, it looks like one the vehicles had to be towed away.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to Burnaby RCMP and will update this article.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT