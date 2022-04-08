NewsCrime

Visually-impaired senior "punched in the stomach" at Vancouver crosswalk

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Apr 8 2022, 7:50 pm
Visually-impaired senior "punched in the stomach" at Vancouver crosswalk
Liam Hill-Allan/Shutterstock

Someone attacked a visually-impaired senior crossing the road with a cane on March 31 in Vancouver, police say.

The 69-year-old man was wearing a bright yellow high-visibility jacket and crossing at Thurlow and Alberni Streets around 11 am when he was “punched in the stomach by a stranger,” according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

The victim didn’t suffer physical injuries.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” said Constable Tania Visintin.

“We also know this can be very distressing for the community when incidents like this continue to happen.”

There have been several assaults in recent weeks around Metro Vancouver, including when a woman was violently attacked in a moving vehicle in New Westminster.

Police say the assault was unprovoked and the suspect fled the area before officers arrived. 

They have identified a suspect but are still gathering evidence, asking anyone who witnessed the attack to come forward.

