Three delivery drivers suspected in string of Metro Vancouver Amazon package thefts

Samantha Holomay
Dec 14 2023, 7:41 pm
Burnaby RCMP | RightFramePhotoVideo/Shutterstock

Three men have been arrested in connection to a string of package thefts in Metro Vancouver in recent months.

After the missing packages were reported to the RCMP by Amazon, various items were recovered, such as body wash, popcorn, vacuums, a watch, a drone, an Apple AirTag, and an electric toothbrush.

“It is unusual to see these types of thefts, let alone a pattern of separate incidents, as safeguards and security measures put in place by these types of businesses are often an effective deterrent,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

In each of the three cases, the driver was accused of stealing the packages they were meant to be delivering and was allegedly caught selling them on an online marketplace.

Burnaby RCMP says the suspects are a 28-year-old man, who was released as the charges are pending, a 26-year-old man, who is facing six counts of theft, and a 25-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with three counts of theft.

“In all three of these cases, information gathered by Amazon was key in the investigation and the recovery of the goods.”

Mounties credit Amazon, which has a warehouse in Burnaby, for proactively identifying possible thefts and contacting Burnaby RCMP to report them. Burnaby RCMP’s Prolific Offender Suppression Team is assisting the frontline with one file and has assumed the conduct of the other two.

While the investigations are still underway, there is nothing to indicate the three incidents are linked, and no further incidents have been reported to the Burnaby RCMP.

