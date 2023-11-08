Vancouver Amazon driver allegedly stole packages and sold them on Facebook

Police say an Amazon driver is facing theft charges after allegedly selling packages on Facebook Marketplace instead of delivering them.

Burnaby RCMP received a tip from Amazon on September 10 that the company was looking into reports that one of its drivers failed to deliver packages and was instead selling them online.

The retailer’s investigation found the employee was tied to 32 instances where customers didn’t receive their packages, even though the driver marked the delivery as complete.

Police looked into the matter, and confirmed several items still for sale on the driver’s Facebook Marketplace account matched items that were confirmed stolen.

Investigators searched the driver’s Vancouver residence, where the outstanding stolen items were found. The 28-year-old former Amazon worker was arrested.

The driver is now facing 32 theft charges. The total value of the stolen items is estimated to be $2,200.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP advises Metro Vancouver residents to check their mailboxes often, especially heading into shopping-heavy November and December.

“We’re approaching the holiday season and we tend to see an increase in mail theft this time of year,” Kalanj said. “It’s always a good idea to frequently check, but even more so with more packages being delivered.”