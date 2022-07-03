Close encounters of the bear kind: bear spotted in Burnaby Park (VIDEO)
On a stroll in the park, you might expect to see squirrels, crows, perhaps a rabbit or coyote if you’re lucky. But on the weekend, park-goers in Burnaby ran into a big black bear.
According to videos posted to social media and submitted to Daily Hive, a bear was spotted in the park in the afternoon on Saturday, July 2.
In one video, you can see the bear is in extreme proximity to humans as it ambles along the path.
In videos submitted to Daily Hive, you can see a bear ambling in the park and a conservation officer approaching the bear.
According to the City of Burnaby, if you encounter wildlife like bears in the parks you should:
- remain calm and keep the animal in view
- don’t approach or chase the animal
- appear as large as you can by standing tall with your arms over your head
- stand your ground–don’t run or turn your back
- pick up small children and pets immediately
- back away slowly while talking in a loud, confident and clear voice
- throw sticks and rocks if necessary
- don’t make unnecessary eye contact
- ensure the animal has a clear path for escape
You can also contact BC Conservation Officer Services (BCCOS) and report any conflicts with wildlife that threaten public safety.
Central Park is an 86-hectare urban park very close to Metrotown with a pitch and putt golf course, outdoor pool, and stadium. Next time you go, be on the lookout for bears!
Daily Hive has reached out to Burnaby RCMP and BCCOS for more information and will update this story.