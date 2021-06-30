The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

There’s nothing like chowing down on a juicy burger. Fresh toppings, soft bun, and of course the perfect patty. Luckily, Vancouver has tasty burger choices all over the city.

Here are seven places to find great burgers on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Barney’s On Main is a local hidden gem on Main Street that’s been serving delicious food, drinks, and of course, burgers, for over a decade. Say hello to their friendly staff and then try the popular Barney’s Burger, the Bacon, Apple and Brie Burger, or the BC Crab and Scallop Burger.

Address: 2526 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-0426

BREWHALL is a craft brewery and beer hall that is loved for its fresh beer, fun atmosphere, and its happy hour. Visit them in Olympic Village and satisfy your appetite with either a Classic Burger or a Big Epic Burger. Try the crispy chicken jalapeno burger, chickpea veg burger, and more.

Address: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8623

Moose’s Down Under is a family-run Aussie restaurant located in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Make the trip and experience Canadian and Australian comfort foods with down under hospitality. Their burger selection includes the Down Under Deluxe burger, the Mexi Chook burger, and the salmon burger.

Address: 830 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-3300

Frankie’s Italian Kitchen & Bar is beloved for its impressive selection of pizzas and pasta, but don’t sleep on its burger offering either. Drop by their location right by BC Place and Rogers Arena to try their Cheddar Bacon burger made with a brioche bun stacked with premium Canadian beef patty, aged cheddar, pancetta, and more.

Address: 765 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-688-6368

Yaggers Kits serves homemade comfort food made fresh and in-house in a sports-themed restaurant and bar. Watch the game while dining on a tasty housemade cowburger, “the herbivore” veggie burger, and your favourite sides.

Address: 2884 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-3002

H2 serves up home-style comfort food and family-style dining in the serene setting of Coal Harbour Marina. Take in the views of the North Shore mountains and the Seawall while dining on the H2 Smash Burger or the Vegan Burger.

Address: The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6966

Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building in the heart of Railtown has a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, and more. Order yourself a Belgard Burger made with Cache Creek beef, brioche, swiss, and more and customize it with your favourite toppings or a side salad. A vegetarian patty is also available. Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-699-1989