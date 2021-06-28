Pastry chef bringing croissant cubes to Vancouver patisserie scene



There are few people who don’t love chocolate.

The people of Vancouver are no different, but here, we also love exploring new flavours from different countries. Especially right now, when the closest we have got to travelling is exploring the amazing international food scene offered here.

Chez Christophe, started by married couple Christophe and Jess Bonzon, is the Swiss sweet shop here to put a smile on your face — one sweet at a time.

Here, you’ll find their collection of fine handmade chocolates, ranging from artistic chocolate sculptures and creative truffle flavours to signature chocolate bars and seasonal favourites. Customers can also find an array of macarons, viennoiserie, desserts, and cakes.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946, like local pastry chefs. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to the Chez Christophe team about bringing a little bit of Swiss flair to Vancouver.

During his time working for other pastry shops in Europe and Australia, Christophe always felt that one day he would open his own business.

“He wanted a way to be creative and bring his own twist to the world of pastry and chocolate. He really enjoys all aspects of being a small business owner. Each day is a new adventure, from working on recipes to developing packaging and building a brand,” the couple told Daily Hive.

It’s this passion and experience that drives the team at this patisserie chocolate cafe.

“The Chez Christophe team is dedicated to providing excellent customer service and helping answer questions and assisting in choosing from our wide variety of products from croissants to cakes and chocolate,” they told us.

“The team is also always striving to develop new products to add to the collection every season so that customers have something new to look forward to,” they added.

The customers of Chez Christophe certainly enjoy the treats here, season after season, but they also love the variety and daily features the team here works tirelessly to provide.

“Chez Christophe is always creating new innovations,” they said.

“The most recent and popular item is the Croissant Cube, which is a freshly baked butter croissant cube filled each day with the chef’s choice of filling. Flavours are always alternating and customers can enjoy flavours such as salted caramel, matcha, passionfruit, milk chocolate and many more,” they added.

It’s one thing to make such a rich assortment of delicious items every single day, but the success of Chez Christophe comes from caring about the little things. As a local business owner, and someone who clearly cares about even the smallest details, the team here takes no shortcuts.

“Chez Christophe prides itself on creating products that are made from scratch and with love,” they added. “We do our best to use as many local suppliers and partner with other local businesses when possible to support the community. Chez Christophe products are seasonal and in BC we are fortunate to have amazing fresh fruit which can be found in many of our summer items,” they added.

They do their part supporting the community, and we can do our part by supporting their small business. Once you try one of the freshly baked croissants at Chez Christophe, you’ll understand it’s pretty easy to support them.