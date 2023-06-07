Bumpin' Third Beach: Drum circle throng returns as Vancouver heats up

In a sure sign that it’s summer in Vancouver, the massive crowd of drummers, dancers, and sunset enthusiasts have returned for the weekly Tuesday night drum circle at Third Beach.

The drum circle happens all year round as long as there are clear skies, but in summer it balloons in popularity as the rhythmic music draws in people from far and wide.

On Tuesday, Third Beach was packed with people. Many were tapping their drums, some danced with colourful ribbons, while others looked on and enjoyed the party.

High tide hit during the evening, with wind whipping up sizeable waves that pushed revellers onto a narrower and narrower strip of beach. The drum circle party extended up into the forest, with many people setting up camping chairs and hammocks along the winding trails.

Those who wanted to get by on the seawall had to slow down and push their way through the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd.

The seawall near Third Beach is getting a little squishy on Tuesday evenings again pic.twitter.com/Z3Df6JIVNJ — Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) June 7, 2023

The weekly drum circle became the subject of scrutiny last summer after someone came close to drowning and had to be pulled from the water. Lifeguards apparently had trouble reaching the victim through the thick crowd.

The incident led to lifeguards being pulled from the beach on Tuesday evenings, fencing added to the beach, and police temporarily patrolling the event.

This summer, police say they’re “mindful” of the large crowds that gather weekly at Third Beach.

“We have officers working throughout the West End and Stanley Park at all hours of the day,” Sgt. Steve Addison said. “We may conduct extra patrols around the Seawall and at Third Beach throughout the summer.”

In the Facebook group for the drum circle, organizers say they’re also fed up with partiers who ruin the experience for everyone. Last summer, they began recruiting volunteers to make sure drum circle attendees keep the seawall clear and clean up their garbage.

Next week, the drum circle will celebrate its 18th anniversary. One organizer joked on social media that it’s now old enough to vote.

“What will be happening [on June 13]? The same as every other sunny Tuesday at Third Beach 6-10 pm for the last 18 years: We gather and share in the beauty of using rhythm to express community, love and abundance that we co-create each week,” the organizer wrote.