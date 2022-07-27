Third Beach lifeguards removed after drum circle incident

The Vancouver Park Board is pulling lifeguard patrols from Third Beach during Tuesday night drum circles after someone came close to drowning two weeks ago.

A Park Board spokesperson told Daily Hive that approximately 4,000 people were on the beach for the July 12 drum circle, and lifeguards reported being harassed by people in the crowd as they tried to reach an unconscious person in the water.

The person was pulled from the water and lifeguards performed first aid until paramedics arrived. Daily Hive has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information on the victim’s condition.

“The Drum Circle is an unsanctioned and unpermitted event, with large numbers of people gathering,” said Danielle Perras, senior communications and marketing specialist with the Park Board.

“In recent weeks, the number of individuals attending, and the activities taking place at Third Beach, has become unmanageable for both lifeguards and park rangers to maintain safely.”

Going forward, lifeguards at Third Beach will end their shift at 7 pm on Tuesdays.

The Park Board encouraged anyone wishing to swim to go to Second Beach instead, where lifeguards stay until 8:30 pm.

“All those who attend the Drum Circle are being warned of the risks associated with unsupervised swimming,” the Park Board said in a social media post. “Additional Park Rangers will be on site at Third Beach. If any issues arise, the VPD will be called immediately.”

Following an incident a Third Beach, during the unsanctioned Drum Circle earlier this month, lifeguards will be ending their patrol at 7pm tonight for their own safety. All those who attend the Drum Circle are being warned of the risks associated with unsupervised swimming. pic.twitter.com/amZwksFr6J — Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) July 26, 2022

Daily Hive has also asked the lifeguards’ union for comment but has not yet heard back.

The drum circle crowd was large as well on July 19, when many regulars were remembering Sandra Stuart, a well-known and loved drum circle participant. According to other members of the drum circle, Stuart was the woman in her 50s who went missing at Widgeon Falls on July 13.