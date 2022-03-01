6 bucket list Canadian après-ski spots you have to visit once in your life

Whether you’re an avid skier or a dedicated snowboarder — or someone who spends snowy mountain days soaking in a hot tub — you’ll appreciate the après-ski vibe at these lively destinations across Canada.

Ski attire not required…but highly recommended.

Umbrella Bar – Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia

The star at Umbrella Bar is the unparalleled view. Perched atop Whistler Mountain, 1,825 metres above, this iconic bar offers sweeping panoramas of the Coast Mountain range. The bar’s name comes from its unique umbrella-like collapsible roof, which comes off for sunny days but stays in place when the weather turns stormy.

While you’re admiring the stunning surroundings, ask head bartender Aubrey Gordon for a classic cocktail such as a Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned or Margarita. Also highly recommended is the U-Bar Caesar, with its Smirnoff vodka and Clamato juice — and just a dash of secret sauce.

Morrisey’s Public House – Sun Peaks, British Columbia

Cozy up around a welcoming firepit on the patio at Morrisey’s Public House in Kamloops. This Irish-style pub features live-music nights and sports on the big screens.

On the menu, find superb après-ski snacks such as flatbreads, wings and fish tacos, along with poutine, falafel wraps and burgers. Don’t miss the braised beef short rib mac and cheese.

The Bear Street Tavern – Banff, Alberta

If it’s good enough for professional eater John Catucci, then without a doubt it’s good enough for us. In a third-season episode of You Gotta Eat Here!, the food-obsessed funny guy chowed down on comfort food at The Bear Street Tavern.

The popular spot in Banff serves up après-ski faves such as pizzas, nachos, mac and cheese, wings and sandwiches. The dog-friendly patio is open year round.

Ice Bar – Lake Louise, Alberta

The Ice Bar at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is — quite literally — Canada’s coolest après-ski bar. It’s constructed from 20 blocks of ice, each weighing about 135 kilograms.

Fortunately, the drinks are designed to warm you up from the inside. The signature mulled wine is always a crowd pleaser. Or try the Spicy Winter Blues: hot chocolate with vodka, vanilla and cacao tincture.

Off-Piste Patio – Blue Mountain, Ontario

The newest destination for après-ski at Blue Mountain is Off-Piste Patio. This open-air spot at the top of Waterfall Ski Run looks out over the ski hill and picturesque Georgian Bay.

Have a seat at a picnic table and nibble on snacks such as short ribs, chilli and sandwiches, all washed down with beer or cider. Or warm up by sipping hot chocolate, hot apple cider, mulled wine or coffee with Baileys. Feeling fiery? Order a Shot Ski: two shots of Fireball served on a wooden ski.

Le P’tit Caribou – Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Le P’tit Caribou has been garnering accolades for years: Ski Canada magazine has repeatedly named it the best après-ski bar in North America, and Forbes called it one of the best in the world.

There’s no denying the appeal of this two-level bar with its pair of heated terraces, not to mention the menu of tasty snacks ranging from poutine, chicken wings and fried olives to nachos, burgers and turducken pot pie.