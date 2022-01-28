CuratedTravelOutdoors

BC ranks higher than Italy and France as global ski destination

Jan 28 2022
@Banff_lakelouise/Instagram, @jaspertourism/Instagram

As if we need another reason to hit the slopes in BC…

One of our best ski destinations was just ranked and it outshines other destinations in the US and in Europe.

Whistler made it at number four on Trip Advisor’s Top Destinations for Skiers – World list as part of its Travellers’ Choice 2022.

While our neighbors in Banff, Alberta came out at number three, we’re honoured by the recognition that Canada’s getting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christine (@travelsteens)

Trip Advisor mentions that its “stunning landscape, pedestrian-only Village and genuine, down-to-earth mountain culture make Whistler an unforgettable year-round destination.”

“Winters provide reliable snow for skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic sports while golf, mountain biking, and hiking fill the warmer months.”

“Festivals, spas, restaurants, and bars combine with endless outdoor activities to make Whistler the ultimate place to escape and unwind.”

We couldn’t agree more with this assessment.

While you’re not busy on the slopes, you can unwind at Whistler’s breathtaking Scandinave Spa, get inspired at its Audain Art Museum, and chow down on world-class eats.

Plus, we’re even home to Canada’s best ski hotel.

“Whistler is a very special place and it’s the combination of our two massive mountains, spectacular natural environment, inviting village, electric energy, and warm local community that makes this place unique,” said Tourism Whistler to Daily Hive in a statement.

“We are a magnetic and exhilarating mountain destination that welcomes everyone to explore their passions and push their boundaries.”

“This type of recognition is an honour as it truly reflects the hard work put in by our community and businesses to create memorable experiences for our guests as well as their commitment to reach for excellence,” they said.

Here’s Trip Advisor’s full list of the top ski destinations in 2022:

  1. Zarmatt, Switzerland
  2.  Jackson, Wyoming
  3. Banff, Alberta
  4. Whistler, British Columbia
  5. Queenstown, New Zealand
  6. Ortisei, Italy
  7. Jasper, Alberta
  8. Park City, Utah
  9. Chamonix, France
  10. Breckenridge, Colorado
  11. Aspen, Colorado
  12. St. Moritz, Switzerland
  13. L’Alpe d’Huez, France
  14. Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria
  15. Livigno, Italy
  16. Vail, Colorado
  17. Pinzolo, Italy
  18. Morzine, France
  19. St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria
  20. San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina
