BC ranks higher than Italy and France as global ski destination

As if we need another reason to hit the slopes in BC…

One of our best ski destinations was just ranked and it outshines other destinations in the US and in Europe.

Whistler made it at number four on Trip Advisor’s Top Destinations for Skiers – World list as part of its Travellers’ Choice 2022.

While our neighbors in Banff, Alberta came out at number three, we’re honoured by the recognition that Canada’s getting.

Trip Advisor mentions that its “stunning landscape, pedestrian-only Village and genuine, down-to-earth mountain culture make Whistler an unforgettable year-round destination.”

“Winters provide reliable snow for skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic sports while golf, mountain biking, and hiking fill the warmer months.”

“Festivals, spas, restaurants, and bars combine with endless outdoor activities to make Whistler the ultimate place to escape and unwind.”

We couldn’t agree more with this assessment.

While you’re not busy on the slopes, you can unwind at Whistler’s breathtaking Scandinave Spa, get inspired at its Audain Art Museum, and chow down on world-class eats.

Plus, we’re even home to Canada’s best ski hotel.

“Whistler is a very special place and it’s the combination of our two massive mountains, spectacular natural environment, inviting village, electric energy, and warm local community that makes this place unique,” said Tourism Whistler to Daily Hive in a statement.

“We are a magnetic and exhilarating mountain destination that welcomes everyone to explore their passions and push their boundaries.”

“This type of recognition is an honour as it truly reflects the hard work put in by our community and businesses to create memorable experiences for our guests as well as their commitment to reach for excellence,” they said.

