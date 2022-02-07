EventsNewsCanadaConcerts

Controversial figure Jordan Peterson adds several Canadian dates to tour

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 7 2022, 11:21 pm
Controversial figure Jordan Peterson adds several Canadian dates to tour
Jordan Peterson/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Constellations

Sat, February 12, 7:30pm

Constellations
Valentines Day! Burlesque Duos at the Rio Theatre

Mon, February 14, 7:00pm

Valentines Day! Burlesque Duos at the Rio Theatre
The Journey to Become a Dentist

Tue, February 15, 7:00pm

The Journey to Become a Dentist
UNGANISHA: Explore. Connect. Dance.

Sat, February 26, 6:00pm

UNGANISHA: Explore. Connect. Dance.

Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson has added several new dates to his book tour across North America.

Shows have been added in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Kitchener, London, and Hamilton.

Peterson is no stranger to controversy, but the author has a devout group of followers.

Peterson is on tour for his book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, which came out last March.

The work is described as a self-help book. According to Wikipedia, the release was protested by some of the staff of the publisher, Penguin Random House.

With millions of followers across his various social media platforms, the polarizing figure has been the subject of many an online dispute and has been seen associating with the likes of Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, two figures who have also faced controversy.

In the wake of the ongoing Spotify controversy, Peterson has also come to Rogan’s defence on social media.

While Peterson hasn’t publicly voiced his support of the “Freedom Convoy” the way Musk has, he did at one point encourage Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to say no to vaccine mandates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 11, with pre-sale starting on Wednesday, February 9 through Ticketmaster.com.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ News
+ Canada
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT