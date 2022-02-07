Controversial figure Jordan Peterson adds several Canadian dates to tour

Canadian clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and YouTube personality Jordan Peterson has added several new dates to his book tour across North America.

Shows have been added in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Kitchener, London, and Hamilton.

Peterson is no stranger to controversy, but the author has a devout group of followers.

Peterson is on tour for his book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, which came out last March.

The work is described as a self-help book. According to Wikipedia, the release was protested by some of the staff of the publisher, Penguin Random House.

With millions of followers across his various social media platforms, the polarizing figure has been the subject of many an online dispute and has been seen associating with the likes of Joe Rogan and Elon Musk, two figures who have also faced controversy.

In the wake of the ongoing Spotify controversy, Peterson has also come to Rogan’s defence on social media.

While Peterson hasn’t publicly voiced his support of the “Freedom Convoy” the way Musk has, he did at one point encourage Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to say no to vaccine mandates.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney @jkenney has the courage to say a firm no to vaccine mandates: https://t.co/yngy2OMF2p — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 15, 2022

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 11, with pre-sale starting on Wednesday, February 9 through Ticketmaster.com.