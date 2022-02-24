Tickets for the cinema broadcast of the upcoming BTS concert went on sale at 10 am ET on February 22 and fans quickly sold out theatres in Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing is a tape-delayed screening of the Korean boy band’s concert in Seoul and will be shown in Cineplex cinemas across Canada on March 12.

Melissa Pressacco, the Director of Communications for Cineplex, told Daily Hive that on day one of the presale, 12,000 tickets were sold across the country; 9,000 of which were sold within the first hour.

And if you didn’t score tickets, there’s some good news.

“Within the next week, additional tickets may be released for the March 12 event,” said Pressacco. “Specific locations and timings have yet to be confirmed. Keep an eye on Cineplex social channels for updates!”

While some fans had no issues buying tickets, others found the experience frustrating.

Jae Grant, who’s based in Toronto, said that the process was quick but seats were selling out fast.

“They went on sale at 10 am ET and by 10:02 am ET, when my purchase went through, I had to refresh the seating because the two seats I chose were bought just before I could get them,” said Grant. “Over half the auditorium was already sold out at that point.”

Lindsay Mockler, who’s visiting her parents in Florida, had to use a VPN to navigate the Cineplex site, which wouldn’t allow her to buy tickets due to her location.

“I was under the impression, from someone’s screenshots of a conversation with Cineplex, that all Cineplex locations would be showing it,” said Mockler, who’s also based in Toronto. “I was disappointed that I didn’t see my theatre of choice; I just have to travel a touch further.”

When asked about any site issues, Pressacco said, “We are not currently aware of any issues, but due to the high volume of guests visiting our site at this time, we appreciate their patience.”

But for Etobicoke-based Sweta Srivastava, it was the miscommunication that she found frustrating.

“They didn’t even tell us the prices until you bought the tickets, which was annoying because people couldn’t even decide how many tickets to buy until that moment,” she said.

There was also confusion online as fans messaged customer service asking if they could bring their BTS light sticks, called ARMY Bombs, only to be told that they wouldn’t be allowed in theatres.

A few hours later, Cineplex tweeted that fans are welcome to bring their light sticks.

And yes, you can bring your light sticks! 🤩✨ https://t.co/RbdTzGm9iy — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 22, 2022

It’s been a busy time for fans.

On February 23, the group’s agency, Big Hit Music, announced that BTS will be performing four dates in Las Vegas in April.