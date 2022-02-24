A movie theatre in Oakville is calling for witnesses after two individuals walked into an empty theatre and slashed one of the screens.

Film.Ca, an independently owned theatre, released security footage of two individuals who caused damage to one of their screens. The video shows two young people walking into the theatre; one is filming and the other does the slashing.

The slashing happened on Wednesday evening. Film.Ca Cinema posted videos on its YouTube channel and social media in an effort to find out who the two in the video are.

“This is costing us for new screens plus lost shows. The last thing we needed after having been closed and revenue-less for almost two years during COVID,” the cinema said in a YouTube post.



An employee at Film.Ca Cinemas told Daily Hive that the damages and lost revenue caused by the slashing is about $10,000.

Do you recognize these two people? This happened today from 5:38-5:42pm and we are devastated. Call Halton Police at 905-878-5511 with TIPs or anonymously to 1-800-222-TIPS – Refer to occurrence #22-97950 pic.twitter.com/HzlXT6aPa0 — Film.Ca Cinemas (@FilmCaCinemas) February 24, 2022

A GoFundMe has been started by a local community member to help raise money for repairs to the theatre.

If you have any information about the identities of the two people involved in the video, call Halton Police at 905-878-5511 with TIPs or anonymously to 1-800-222-TIPS and refer to occurrence #22-97950.