The official BTS meal has arrived at McDonald's Canada

May 26 2021, 1:31 pm
@mcdonaldscanada/Instagram

BTS fans can finally get their hands on the official band meal at McDonald’s Canada. The meal is inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations.

The signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili, and cajun dipping sauces.

“We know our guests and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in Canada, and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is finally here,” Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald’s Canada, said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal.”

Orders for the BTS meal can be placed online, in-restaurant or through the McDonald’s app for delivery until June 21.

