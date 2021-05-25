Brick’N’Cheese is a ghost kitchen concept that started in Vancouver, and now, the maker is officially opening an outpost in Toronto.

The brand offers a street food staple native to France called French tacos, something Brick’N’Cheese tells us is available at almost every street corner in that country.

These loaded handhelds, also called “bricks” by the purveyor, consist of protein, crispy fries, a generous helping of cheese, and their secret cheese sauce.

The bricks are folded and heated like a panini, then customers can eat them like burritos.

The maker currently offers Vancouverites a menu of bricks like the “Farmer” filled with chicken and nuggets, Mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, and honey mustard, the “Hot’N’Spicy” made with two servings of extra lean ground beef, Cheddar cheese, Jalapeño, and Red Hot sauce, and the bestselling “Signature” stuffed with extra lean ground beef, crispy chicken, Cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and chipotle.

This same menu will be offered at the new Toronto location, which is aiming to open at 678 College Street in July.

Brick’N’Chese first launched in Vancouver in April 2020, and the new Toronto spot will be its first brick and mortar.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

Brick’N’Cheese Toronto

Address: 678 College Street, Toronto

Instagram