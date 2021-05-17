Pizza Hut is adding Beyond Meat to its menu in Toronto and Edmonton

Beyond Meat and Pizza Hut have teamed up to offer more plant-based options with three new menu items to try.

Pizza lovers in Edmonton and in the GTA will now be able to try Pizza Hut’s new plant-based protein menu items starting May 17.

“As Canadians continue to seek convenient ways to incorporate more plant-based protein in their lives, we are excited to partner with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based protein, to bring consumers expanded choice across our menus,” Devon Lawrence, Marketing Manager, Pizza Hut Canada said.

“The new Beyond Meat menu items taste incredible and deliver on the iconic Pizza Hut flavor that our fans know and love.”

There are three offerings on the menu such as The Great Beyond – a pizza made with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, sliced red onions, and banana peppers, the Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread – a flatbread topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, roasted red pepper, Alfredo sauce, and mozzarella cheese and finally, the Beyond Creamy Alfredo which is an Alfredo dish with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese.

According to Pizza Hut, the Beyond Italian Sausage can be added as a topping on any pizza size.

From now until June 6, Pizza Hut has a BOGO promo on all pizzas. You can even try The Great Beyond pizza for free by entering coupon code 879 at online checkout.

It’s on for a limited time only.

Beyond Meat X Pizza Hut

When: Starting May 17

Where: Edmonton, Alberta, and four Ontario locations, Mississauga, Oakville, Milton, and Etobicoke