Hakuna Matata! Four spectacular Broadway musicals coming to Vancouver

Calling all musical theatre fans! Broadway Across Canada is bringing an iconic lineup to Vancouver in 2024 and 2025 and it’s your chance to see everything you love about Broadway without a trip to NYC.

Four award-winning and fan-favourite musicals have been announced for the upcoming season at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre starting in the fall.

According to Shana Levin, vice president of Broadway Across Canada in a release, the next season will offer something for all types of theatregoers.

“We’re thrilled to bring this stellar lineup of Broadway productions to Vancouver for the 2024-2025 season,” said Levin in a release. “Each show this season offers a unique and unforgettable experience, promising laughter, tears, and everything in between.

“We can’t wait to share these incredible stories with our audiences in British Columbia and remain honoured to be a part of the vibrant theatre community in Vancouver.”

The festivities kick off in January with Beetlejuice running from January 21 to 26.

Beetlejuice is an eight-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical based on the hit Tim Burton film. Follow along as teenager Lydia Deetz meets a recently deceased couple as well as a demon with a penchant for stripes.

Next is the highly anticipated Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, filled with all the iconic songs from the Queen of Rock and Roll. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, Tina tells the story of how the singer overcame the odds to become one of the world’s favourite artists of all time.

Fans will also want to pick up tickets for Broadway Across Canada’s presentation of Six, which will be taking over the Queen E from May 13 to 18. The original musical won 23 awards during its debut Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The 26th anniversary season wraps with the return of Disney’s The Lion King, roaring into Vancouver from August 20 to September 14. Over 100 million people around the globe have experienced the Broadway phenomenon featuring music by Elton John and Tim Rice, and now you can too! Hakuna Matata, indeed!

Full details on all Broadway Across Canada productions and how you can purchase your tickets are available online.