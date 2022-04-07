Let the wedding bells ring — Canada’s princess of punk Avril Lavigne is engaged to her boyfriend, Derek Ryan Smith!

The star broke the news on her Instagram with photos of the proposal, which happened in Paris on March 27.

Smit, a punk musician who performs under the pseudonym Mod Sun, got on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower and popped the question. Next thing you know, Avril was wearing an engagement ring with a gigantic heart-shaped rock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” reads Lavigne’s caption, and translated to “Yes! I love you forever 💍🥂 Sunday. 27. March. 2022” in English.

“I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel,” Smith replied in the comments.

At the same time as Lavigne, Smith also posted photos of the proposal to his Instagram with heart-melting, poetic caption for his new fiancée.

The day we met I knew you were the one.

Together forever til our days are done.

I had a dream where I proposed in Paris.

I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it.

I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes.

You’re too beautiful for my words to describe.

I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…

I said “will you marry me?” + she said “yes”. I love you Avril ❤️

Avril was married to Canadian musician Deryck Whibley, better known as Bizzy D, from 2006 to 2010. Three years later, she married Nickelback frontman, Chad Kroeger. The two divorced in 2015.

She worked with Smith on the single “Flames,” which dropped in January 2021. The two began dating in March of the same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mod Sun (@modsun)

Before meeting Lavigne, Smith was in a polyamorous three-way relationship with YouTube star Tana Mongeau and award-winning actor Bella Thorne in 2018. He married Thorne, but the relationship ended quickly thereafter.

Following this, he went back to his ex Mongeau. The two broke up in late 2020.