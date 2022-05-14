Britney Spears makes emotional miscarriage announcement with partner

Britney Spears and her partner Sam Asghari made a heartbreaking announcement on Instagram on Saturday, May 14, confirming that the pair had lost their “miracle baby.”

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

“This is a devastating time for any parent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

On April 11, Spears originally shared the news of her pregnancy on social media.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news,” the couple wrote in their announcement.

As part of her previous conservatorship, Spears was reportedly forced to remain on birth control. She was free to have children once more after that ended.

Although her 13-year-long conservatorship is over, Spears grabbed headlines and sparked debate over her well-being after sharing a series of blurry, naked photos.

“We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support”

Ashgari commented on Spears’ post, “We will have a miracle soon.”