"She needs help": Britney Spears' Instagram posts spark concern for her wellbeing

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship ended in November last year, finally giving her control over her life — but now, a bizarre streak of Instagram posts has fans worried.

Fans celebrated the victory of the #FreeBritney movement, welcoming the star to her newly unrestricted social media accounts.

Britney is known for her peculiar posts and quirky mannerisms. She loves to show off her outfits and dance in circles on camera. But lately, her Instagram has taken a stranger turn, worrying her fans world-over.

The singer has been posting blurry shots of herself naked, with emojis covering her privates, over and over again. Sometimes, she shares “photo dumps” where she repeatedly posts a single image with different filters applied to it.

On April 11, Britney announced that she was expecting a child with her partner and personal trainer, Sam Asghari.

The caption on the post, and captions on subsequent posts, also highlight the star’s obsession with her weight. She’s often seen clasping the back of her dresses with one hand to make her figure appear slimmer.

Soon after the pregnancy reveal, on April 24, Britney announced a hiatus from social media.