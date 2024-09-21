Are you struggling with summer coming to an end? Well, we’ve got good news. British Airways is gearing up for summer 2025 and has just made your dreams of a European summer a reality.

British Airways recently announced that it will operate a “record-breaking” number of direct flights between North America and London next year, including additional flights leaving from Vancouver.

The airline has added seven flights per week between Vancouver International Airport and London Heathrow, bringing the total number of flights between the cities up to 14 per week during the peak travel season.

Combined with the pre-existing flights between YVR and London Gatwick, travellers can choose between three direct daily flights from June to September 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISIT LONDON (@visitlondon)

In the news release, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff shared that the additional flights were added to support the growing demand for travel between London and North America.

“We know these network changes will be welcomed by both our business and leisure customers, providing more options than ever before,” he said in the news release.

The additional flights are already ready to book at ba.com. Will you be travelling to London next summer?