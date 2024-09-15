Strike averted: Air Canada reaches tentative deal with pilots

Canadians with upcoming travel plans can breathe a sigh of relief after Air Canada announced that it reached a deal with pilots, thereby avoiding a planned strike.

On September 9, the company announced that a 72-hour strike notice could be issued after midnight Sunday. However, it appears that both parties came to an agreement at the last minute.

In an update on X, Air Canada said it had reached a tentative four-year deal with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing over 5,200 Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge pilots.

“The new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada’s pilot group while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline,” reads the statement.

“Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada Board of Directors.”

Air Canada stated that customers who had changed their flights scheduled between September 15 and 23 can, depending on availability, change their booking to their original flight “at no cost.”

The airline said it has been in discussions with ALPA for 15 months. Had the 72-hour strike been issued, the job action would have started on Wednesday, resulting in flight cancellations and a complete shutdown.

First Officer Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council, said it has been an “exceptionally long road.”

“After several consecutive weeks of intense round-the-clock negotiations, progress was made on several key issues, including compensation, retirement, and work rules,” said Hudy. “This agreement, if ratified by the pilot group, would officially put an end to our outdated and stale decade-old, ten-year framework.”

In a statement, Steven MacKinnon, minister of labour and seniors, thanked both parties and federal mediators.

“I wish to salute the efforts of Air Canada and its pilots, who approached the discussions with seriousness and a resolve to get a deal,” he said. “Negotiated agreements are always the best way forward and yield positive results for companies and workers.”