Harbour Air may best be known as North America’s largest seaplane airline, but it’s now expanding its offerings with wheeled flight service on BC’s South Coast.

Starting November 4, Harbour Air will offer service between YVR’s South Terminal and Victoria International Airport.

When the service launches, there will be three daily roundtrip flights between the island and the mainland. Because of the wheeled aircraft, Harbour Air will now be able to offer flights after dark — a first for the airline.

🛫Harbour Air is excited to launch WHEELED FLIGHTS between Vancouver International Airport’s (YVR) South Terminal – YYJ Victoria International Airport for our valued guests starting November 4! We’re wheelie excited to welcome you aboard!

According to a release, the converted Canadian-built 19-seater Twin Otter aircraft will have wheels and de-icing equipment installed, which will enable them to fly in diverse winter weather and operate at airports outside of daylight hours.

Chris Fordyce, VP of commercial with Harbour Air Group, says, “We know how much our customers value our product; however, being limited to flying during daylight-only hours has prevented us from operating at key times desired during winter. The ability to fly in darkness and operate at airports on wheels is a game changer for us and will provide increased convenience for passengers travelling along these routes.”

Harbour Air is also offering some introductory rates for the new wheeled service. Between November 4 and 30, 2024, the first 150 travellers can book a same-day, round-trip flight starting at $249, taxes and fees included.

Harbour Air transports around 500,000 passengers every year.