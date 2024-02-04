NewsWeather

Brighter days ahead: Here's what weather to expect in Vancouver for the upcoming week

Nikitha Martins
Feb 4 2024, 7:41 pm
weather sun and cloud (Vibrant Image Studio / Shutterstock)

We did it, Vancouver. We got through the chaotic January month, which brought massive snowfalls and pouring rain to the region. However, it’s starting to look up as February is starting off much kinder.

According to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada, the city is set to receive five days of sun this week starting Sunday. However, a mix of clouds is expected.

ECCC

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs of 7°C to 9°C.

It can get a little bit chilly in the evenings as temperatures dip to as low as 1°C some nights.

