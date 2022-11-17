Here's why Brendan Fraser won't be attending the Golden Globes next year

Beloved Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser will not be attending the Golden Globes award ceremony, even if he’s nominated for a Golden Globe himself.

In an interview with GQ, the George of The Jungle star talked about his latest film, The Whale, which has garnered critical acclaim since its release earlier this year.

Fraser’s performance in the film raises the potential of him being nominated for several awards.

In 2018, the actor said he was groped by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), back in 2003. The HFPA organizes the Golden Globes each year. The incident left Fraser feeling like “something had been taken away” from him, and he somewhat retreated from work and the public eye.

“I have more history with the HFPA than I have respect for the HFPA. No, I will not participate — it’s because of the history that I have with them, ” Fraser told GQ interviewer Zach Baron. “And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

Film fanatics all over the world are coming out in support of Fraser for speaking up just like they did in 2018.

After the story alleging that Berk had assaulted Fraser went live, the HFPA issued a statement saying it stood “firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behaviour described in this article.” An investigation began, the results of which would sink the organization’s reputation further.

“Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance,” the HFPA determined.

Fraser spoke to Berk that year and asked if he had received any disciplinary action at the HFPA. “None at all,” Berk reportedly told him.

Berk’s time at the HFPA ended after he deemed Black Lives Matter “a racist movement” in 2021. The organization was also slammed for its brewing ethical issues and not having any Black members.

The next Golden Globes awards ceremony is set to broadcast live in January next year.