A Vancouver radio station is switching to 24/7 Christmas tunes next week

Christmas music will be making its way back to Vancouver’s airwaves starting next week.

104.3 The Breeze says that on Friday, November 12, they’ll be flipping the switch to play Vancouver’s Christmas favourites 24/7.

The radio station, which was launched in 2018, will include classics from Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Wham!, Elton John, and Bing Crosby, among others.

“Christmas is more important than ever considering so many of us couldn’t get together last year due to COVID-19 restrictions,” says Simone Grewal, assistant program director for 104.3.

“I think we can all agree that this time of year is all about spreading festive cheer and what better way to do that than with Vancouver’s Christmas favourites!”

Christmas music will run on 104.3 The Breeze from Friday, November 12 until midnight on Sunday, December 26.