A stunning Christmas tree will illuminate McArthurGlen as the outlet mall’s Sparkle Brighter event returns for its seventh year this November.

Along with a 52-foot-tall Christmas tree, one of the tallest in Metro Vancouver, and 275,000 LED lights, the mall will be decked out in a wide variety of holiday decorations and ornaments.

There will also be plenty of holiday-themed performances and characters, including local youth choirs, stilt walkers, and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.

For anyone looking to do some early holiday shopping, a number of brands including Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Adidas, and Columbia will offer special deals throughout the night.

Sparkle Brighter will take place on Friday, November 12 from 4 to 8 pm, rain or shine. The event is free of charge and will include covered walkways to the main entrance.

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Time: 4 to 8 pm

When: Friday, November 12, 2021

Admission: Free of charge