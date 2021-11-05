A stunning Christmas tree will illuminate McArthurGlen as the outlet mall’s Sparkle Brighter event returns for its seventh year this November.
Along with a 52-foot-tall Christmas tree, one of the tallest in Metro Vancouver, and 275,000 LED lights, the mall will be decked out in a wide variety of holiday decorations and ornaments.
There will also be plenty of holiday-themed performances and characters, including local youth choirs, stilt walkers, and a special appearance by Santa Claus himself.
For anyone looking to do some early holiday shopping, a number of brands including Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Adidas, and Columbia will offer special deals throughout the night.
- You might also like:
- Enchanting holiday lights and music festival opens in Metro Vancouver this November
- In-person Santa visits are coming back to this Metro Vancouver mall
- A floral art trail will "bloom" in Vancouver just in time for Christmas
Sparkle Brighter will take place on Friday, November 12 from 4 to 8 pm, rain or shine. The event is free of charge and will include covered walkways to the main entrance.
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Aiport “Sparkle Brighter”
Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road
Time: 4 to 8 pm
When: Friday, November 12, 2021
Admission: Free of charge