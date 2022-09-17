Shaquille O’Neal plays bussin DJ set in Victoria (VIDEOS)

Shaquille O’Neal goes by many names. You might know him as simply “Shaq.” But, did you know he also goes by…DJ Diesel?

Shaq’s actually been DJing since 1986 and brought his music to BC this weekend. The famous basketball star was performing at Victoria’s Rifflandia festival and the crowd was feeling it.

Following the show, Shaq tweeted out simply saying “Canada throws tf down. Y’all crazy.”

Aye man, all I’m sayin is Canada throws tf down. Y’all crazy — DJ Diesel (@djdiesel) September 17, 2022

Going on stage at 11 pm on Friday, September 16, Shaq’s DJ set had the whole festival bumping.

Here’s a look at what it was like at Rifflandia, courtesy of photos and videos posted to social media:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rifflandia Festival (@rifflandia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Music Scene (@victoriamusicscene)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Hayhurst (@jimhayhurst)

DJ Diesel brought the bass, got the whole crowd doing the monkey, and even apparently signed a basketball.

He’s made no secret of being a fan of Canada, and was even in Calgary recently for another DJ set at the Chasing Summer Festival.

Would you see Shaq’s performance if he came to Vancouver?