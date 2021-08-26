The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. With the amazing options in Vancouver, we are inclined to agree!

Eggs over easy or sunny side up? Bacon, sausage, or vegetarian? Breakfast salad or sandwich to-go? Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong by starting your day at these brekky restaurants.

Here are some must-visit breakfast spots on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Pür & Simple is known for its modern design, inviting atmosphere and, most importantly, its crave-able menu. The brunch spot has reinvented breakfast by bringing a modern twist to the classic diner experience. Try their artisanal french toast, savoury Benedicts and simple skillets, fruit-filled smoothies and more.

Address: 299 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3100

Coquitlam’s Morning Tide Eatery offers a classic take on breakfast and brunch fare combined with a contemporary edge and hints of the owners’ Asian heritages. For anyone who lives in Vancouver, it’s worth driving out to order the Pulled Pork Benny, their popular Ube Scones, and more.

Address: 228 Schoolhouse Street #8, Coquitlam

Phone: 604-553-2135

Mary’s on Davie is serving up tasty breakfasts all day long for when your hunger hits. They have a range of eggs benedict such as veggie, pulled pork, waffle, and classic served until 2 pm, and all-day breakfasts such as French toast, chicken and waffles, and granola bowls. Enjoy the sunshine and your meal on their outdoor patio extension.

Address: 1202 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-1293

