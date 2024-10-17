Why Brannstrom could be perfect fit in Canucks defence group

The Vancouver Canucks are making a lineup change ahead of their game tonight.

The team recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom as they switch up their defence corps following Derek Forbort’s absence due to personal reasons. The new call-up will likely be in the lineup tonight.

When offensive-minded defencemen Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek are on the bench, the Canucks are generating just 19.5 shots and 1.52 expected goals per-60 five-on-five minutes. Those are pitiful numbers, which are a result in part of the lack of puck-moving in the team’s bottom two-pairs.

Enter the slick-moving Brannstrom.

The Canucks acquired the 25-year-old via trade just a few days before the start of the regular season. The once highly touted prospect has some clear strengths and weaknesses in his game as he plays a high-risk, high-reward style of hockey from the blue line.

He has three assists and seven shots in just two games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL. He’s routinely shown off his high-end skill and ability to create offence.

Erik Brännström is fun to watch in the AHL. pic.twitter.com/xLlwsC29R5 — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 Faber 🔥 (@ChrisFaber39) October 13, 2024

The addition of Brannstrom should inject some energy into the team’s bottom four. The question is whether he’ll be responsible enough defensively to not offset his offensive contributions with chances heading the other way.

The Swedish player has 69 points in 266 NHL games, impressive numbers considering he’s never received significant power-play opportunities or a lot of ice time.

The Canucks have started the season 0-1-2 and have scored just eight goals across their three games. They’ll be hoping Brannstrom can provide the spark needed to get their season back on track.

The Pacific Division team faces off against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers tonight. It’ll be a tough test for a group that is still trying to find its identity in the early part of this season. The puck drops at 4 pm PT.