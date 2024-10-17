Canucks trying to refind their identity: "We've got to play harder"

It’s not time to panic yet, but the Vancouver Canucks are clearly on high alert in Florida.

Coming off a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canucks are winless in their first three games of the season and face the challenge of playing the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers next.

Head coach Rick Tocchet said they “weren’t ready to play” in Tampa, and the players know they need to turn things around.

That was clear from Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller’s comments today, after each player spoke to Canucks reporter Olivia McDonald following practice.

The Canucks need to get back to Tocchet hockey, playing with structure and aggressiveness. That’s something that has eluded them so far in the 2024-25 season.

“Be a little more aggressive, be a little better [in our] D-zone coverage,” Elias Pettersson said of the focus of practice. “We’ve got to play harder. Back to the basics.”

“We’ve got to eliminate time for opponents with the puck. Just be tougher all over the ice. With that, I think we’re gonna spent less time in the D-zone.”

“It’s early still, but it’s not an excuse. We’ve got to change it now. We’re not happy with the start.”

The pressure has already ramped up on Pettersson, who is in the first year of an eight-year, $92.8 million contract. He has no goals and just one assist in three games.

He’s been a responsible two-way centre, but that’s what you pay Teddy Blueger to be. Pettersson is supposed to be a difference-maker.

But of course, Vancouver’s 0-1-2 start has been a team effort.

“We talked a lot about building a standard and right now we’re just now playing up to that,” said J.T. Miller, who also used the words “urgency” and “determination” in describing what the Canucks need right now.

“We’re just playing like it’s summer a little bit right now.”

So what should we expect in Florida on Thursday?

“Back to our identity,” said Miller. “Straight lines, good forecheck, and moving our feet. Hitting guys. Supporting each other on defence… The plays will open up. Right now we’re looking for plays all the time. Typically our plays come from good structure and good compete, and I think we just need to keep it simple.”

“Bring our urgency up and our will and compete, and see where that takes us.”