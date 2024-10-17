Canucks defenceman Forbort leaving team for personal reasons

With reports of defenceman Erik Brannstrom being called up lingering for the past 24 hours, the Vancouver Canucks made the move official on Thursday morning.

In doing so, they also revealed a piece of unexpected news: fellow defender Derek Forbort is leaving the team.

As per a Thursday morning X post, the veteran blueliner will be away for an indefinite period of time for “personal reasons.”

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Erik Brännström has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) and that D Derek Forbort has left the team for personal reasons. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 17, 2024

Spending the past three seasons with the Boston Bruins, Forbort, 32 joined Vancouver as a free agent on July 1 when he agreed to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. He played on the Canucks’ third pairing for the first three games of the ongoing season.

Over the course of his 499-game career, the 6-foot-4 Minnesota native has also suited up for the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

With him sidelined, Brannstrom, an offensive defenseman acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche, is set to step in and take on a bottom-pairing role.

Brannstrom, 25, has played 266 NHL games, including 76 with the Ottawa Senators last season, where he recorded 20 points (3 goals, 17 assists).

The Sweden native has already made an impact in Abbotsford too, tallying three assists in two AHL games this season.

Riding a poor streak of 0-1-2, the Canucks will take on the Florida Panthers on the road tonight at 4 pm PT.