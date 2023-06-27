Brand-new treehouse cabin Airbnb opens near Vancouver (PHOTOS)

The ultimate staycation venue for Vancouverites dreaming of a treehouse getaway is here! In the Fraser Valley, there’s a brand-new Airbnb you have to see to believe.

Daily Hive connected with Ben Meeres, a home builder with a passion for building unique properties, to learn more about what’s sure to be the hottest Airbnb in the Lower Mainland this season.

Previously, he built The Birdhouse, an eye-catching treehouse Airbnb that was extremely popular. As it turns out, The Birdhouse is no longer available to rent because, due to rules from the Agricultural Land Commission, he can only list one of the cabins as a dwelling at the specialty cattle farm. But now he’s got a new offering that’s much more spacious and has a deeper connection to his Scandinavian heritage.

Located in a rural mountain community in Chilliwack called Ryder Lake, the property is rocky, hilly, and forested. It’s perfect for the Scottish Highland cattle he raises.

“They graze on almost anything and evolved from the same hilly, harsh conditions out in Scotland,” said Meeres.

He said the land is not that useful for farming but it’s perfect for treehouses. “The steep banks allowed me to design these two elevated cabins with a level entry across a bridge instead of stairs up and down,” said Meeres.

“I don’t like building the same thing twice, so I tried to do everything differently again,” said Meeres. Called Skoghus, which is Norwegian for “forest house,” this new treehouse has a distinctly Scandinavian feel. The new treehouse is bigger and more private.

“I’ve always wanted to build a living green roof, so I worked that into the design and I’m super happy with it.”

“Instead of the traditional/craftsman style I did on The Birdhouse, I went for a more contemporary feel and used all metal, concrete, and glass materials for the exterior,” he said.

“The inside I made a little larger, about 50% bigger and managed to fit in a full bathroom and tiled shower inside this time. It’s a treehouse-style cabin but is built on a steel and concrete framework to get the look and height that I was after.”

“I’m super excited to finally be able to reopen and share the new place with everyone,” said Meeres, who said it’s been an incredible journey. “Really happy to get another step closer to the big goal of being able to afford to design and build what I love for a living.”

The rate to spend a night here ranges from $383 to $417, or an average of $400 per night. It’s big enough for two guests and has one bedroom and one bathroom. You can learn more and check out the full Airbnb listing online.