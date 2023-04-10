"Expensive lesson": New driver busted going 2.5X the speed limit on busy Vancouver stretch

An “N” driver in Vancouver has been left with a very expensive ticket after police allege they were going more than twice the speed limit in a busy area.

Vancouver police tweeted photos of the vehicle and the ticket, showing a $483 fine for excessive speeding.

“Earlier tonight our member stopped this driver in the 4200 block of SW Marine Drive for travelling 124 km/h in a 50 km zone.#expensivelesson #raiseyourrightfoot,” the tweet reads.

This stretch of road is in the UBC area and is notorious for speeders.

Many took to social media to condemn the driver’s alleged actions and the dangers of going so fast in such a busy area.

The ticket doesn’t show if the vehicle was impounded or not.