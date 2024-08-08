Boy in ICU after mother and twin killed in Highway 1 crash

An eight-year-old boy is staying in a Metro Vancouver hospital after a serious collision on Highway 1 this week killed his mother and twin brother.

The multi-vehicle crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 eastbound near Yale Road. RCMP confirmed a local woman and child were killed at the scene and a second child from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Now, community members are identifying the mother as 40-year-old Layna. Her son Dominic died instantly, and his twin brother, Tristan, is in intensive care, according to a GoFundMe set up to help the family.

“This tragedy was obviously unexpected, and I’m hoping anyone who sees this has it in their heart to donate to Layna’s family to help with funeral costs and aid in Tristan’s recovery,” Layna’s cousin Dirrae Young wrote.

The family is hoping Tristan will recover but acknowledges that the process will take time and resources as his relatives book time off work to support him.

Layna worked at Chameleon Restaurant in Maple Ridge, and the restaurant remained closed on August 7 to grieve the loss of “one of the closest members of our team.”

The mother’s friends have taken to social media to write messages of remembrance, calling her a kind and radiant soul who could light up a room.

Layna also volunteered with Dominic’s hockey program, and the league issued a statement saying it’s devastated by the loss of two of its members.

The fatal collision involved six vehicles and 10 people. Police’s initial information suggests a roadway obstruction caused one or more of the vehicles to stop suddenly.

“At least one vehicle failed to stop in time and caused a chain reaction of collisions. Impairment is not believed to be a factor,” RCMP said.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is working with the BC Highway Patrol on the investigation.