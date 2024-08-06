Fatal collision closes Highway 1 eastbound through Fraser Valley

Highway 1 at Evans Road overpass near Chilliwack, looking east. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 eastbound is closed in Abbotsford because of what police describe as a “major motor vehicle incident.”

BC Highway Patrol is at the scene of the multi-vehicle incident near Highway 1 and Yale Road West near Chilliwack River Bridge.

“Police can confirm that there are fatalities and multiple people injured,” BC Highway Patrol said. “Multiple first responders attended the scene to render aid to those involved.”

The public is asked to avoid the area. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) will be investigating the case.

One lane of Highway 1 is open for westbound traffic.

“The closures will remain until further notice. Expect significant delays in both directions driving through Chilliwack.”

⛔REMINDER – #BCHwy1 Closed eastbound at #Chilliwack River Bridge before Yale Rd due to a vehicle incident. Westbound left lane blocked. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. https://t.co/feVjxGXNS7 #Abbotsford — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 6, 2024

Updates about the status of the road will be posted by DriveBC.