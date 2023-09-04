BC catering company breaks Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board

A BC catering company became an official Guinness World Record holder this weekend.

Sheila’s Catering constructed a 500-foot charcuterie board, which was covered with lavish cheeses, meat and fruit to make history as the “longest charcuterie platter/board” in the world.

According to the event page the platter could be enjoyed by 1,200 people.

The longest charcuterie platter/board was previously achieved in California, USA for a platter which was over 204-feet long, the Guinness World Record site reads.

The Charcuterie on the Pier event was held at the White Rock Pier, where hundreds gathered to witness history and snack on the delicious charcuterie.

Funds were also raised to support Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier, and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

Sheila’s Catering also planned with the Fraser Health Authority to donate any usable food back to the food bank.