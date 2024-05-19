Bouchard chirped Garland for being short in huge Oilers playoff win

The Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are going to Game 7, and one thing is clear: these two teams do not like each other.

It has been a volatile series on and off the ice as the players and fans alike have exchanged words and sometimes fists at just about every opportunity. Game 6 in Edmonton was no different as a desperate Oilers team fought to keep their season alive in a decisive 5-1 win on Saturday night.

The chirping continued in this one, with Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard getting into it with Canucks forward Conor Garland as the latter was being sent to the penalty box. Bouchard’s choice of chirp was to target the 5 foot 10 Garland’s height.

Bouchard and Garland exchanging words. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sfp24Ky99x — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2024

Bouchard towers over Garland at 6 foot 3 and has been a very effective player for the Oilers in this series, scoring game-winners in two of Edmonton’s three victories. Garland has also been impressive for the Canucks, notching the game-winner in Vancouver’s victory in Game 1.

The chirp makes sense as Garland is below the average height of an NHL player but, believe it or not, he isn’t even the shortest player on the Canucks. The Oilers also have one player who stands at 5 foot 10 with Derek Ryan, and Vancouver’s shortest player is Nils Hoglander, who is just 5 foot 9.

It didn’t appear height got in the way of Hoglander last night as he picked up his first goal of the playoffs on the Canucks’ only goal of the game. It was Bouchard, however, who got the last laugh in on Garland last night as the series will now head to a definitive Game 7 in Vancouver tomorrow night.

This isn’t the only player rivalry that has popped up in this series. Oilers power forward Evander Kane has been battling with Canucks defenceman Nikita Zadorov all series long. The Russian defenceman was caught mocking Kane on the broadcast during Game 5, and the two got into a scrum in the dying minutes of last night’s game.

91 and 91 get acquainted once again. pic.twitter.com/Jxv8GA7HRv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2024

The bad blood is sure to continue into Game 7.