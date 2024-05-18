Early Canucks-Oilers start time announced for potential Game 7



We don’t know if Game 7 will be played, but we do know what time it’ll start at if the Edmonton Oilers stave off elimination tonight. The Vancouver Canucks, of course, will be doing everything they can in an effort to make sure it doesn’t take place.

The start time for Game 7 on Monday has been announced by the NHL, it’s a little bit earlier than usual.

That’s music to the ears of fans in Edmonton, who have endured some late start times so far in these playoffs. Game 7 is scheduled for 6 pm PT at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. That’s 7 pm MT for fans in Alberta.

The game will be shown on Sportsnet and CBC in Canada.

But first, the Oilers must beat the Canucks at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Tonight’s game is also earlier than normal, set for 6 pm MT/5 pm PT.

All eyes are on this series, which has been an instant classic, given that it’s the last second-round series still playing. The Canucks have a 3-2 series lead and are looking for their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2011.