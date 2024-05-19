Oilers steamroll Canucks to force Game 7



This series is going the distance.

The Edmonton Oilers got two quick goals from Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard in the second period, and that was all they needed as they beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 in Game 6.

Welcome back to the goal column, Zach. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/gIeuUpeAAC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2024

It was the first time this series that winning team picked up the victory by more than a goal.

After an uncharacteristically quiet Game 5, Connor McDavid was back to his old ways, registering three primary assists in the victory. He currently leads all NHL skaters with 19 assists in 11 postseason games thus far.

Leon Draisaitl had the primary assists on Edmonton’s two other goals. Dylan Holloway, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane had the other goals for the Oilers.

WHAT A GOAL BY DYLAN HOLLOWAY 😱 pic.twitter.com/AolOHnHnR7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 19, 2024

Nils Höglander picked up his first goal of the postseason for the Canucks.

HOGLANDER TIES IT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0tjDbkpWdU — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 19, 2024

Game 7 takes place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday at 6:00 pm PT.

The Oilers are 1-1 in Game 7’s during the McDavid/Draisaitl era. They lost in Game 7 of the Round 2 to the Anaheim Ducks in 2017 during their first playoff run. In 2021, they beat the Los Angeles Kings in Game 7 of Round 1.

“It’s a great challenge,” McDavid told Sportsnet’s Gene Principe when asked about the impending Game 7. “Two good teams going at it that are both playing real good hockey.”

“We’re in enemy territory. You know, it’s fun. It’s great chance for our group to come together and get it done.”

Edmonton is 7-4 all-time in Game 7’s.

Forthe Canucks and this core with J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, they ended up losing the only Game 7 they’ve played in. That loss occurred during the bubble playoffs in Edmonton, when the Vegas Golden Knights beat them 1-0 in the Second Round.

Vancouver has played in more Game 7’s than the Oilers, and they have a 6-6 record all-time in the penultimate playoff contest.

