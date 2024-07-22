As American as apple pie and as Canadian as Boston Pizza? Despite its name, this popular restaurant chain is actually as Canadian as maple syrup, and its unique history left one American completely confused.

In an Instagram post, actor and comedian Paris Campbell shared a story about visiting Boston Pizza for the first time while on tour in Canada.

“We went to go eat there because it was the only place that was open, and it’s not just the name of the place that confuses me — because Boston isn’t necessarily known for its pizza — but it’s the origin story that was printed on this menu that is burned into my brain that I can’t erase,” stated Campbell.

According to its history, the company was founded by Greek sailor Gus Agioritis, who had always wanted to visit Boston. In 1964, he opened Boston Pizza and Spaghetti House in Edmonton, Alberta, and the company is now owned by Canadian businessmen Jim Treliving and George Melville.

The company has over 365 locations nationwide and continues growing in the US and Mexico.

Campbell also found it amusing that diners can “Boston size” their orders.

“But my favourite part that I can’t stop thinking about is inside the menu; everything has this little thing that says you can ‘Boston size’ it to make it bigger, but what does that mean?” asked Campbell.

A Boston Pizza representative stated, “As for Boston-sizing, most establishments offer the opportunity to upsize your beer or cocktail — Boston-sizing it is our cute way [of doing it].”

Adding to Campbell’s confusion is that despite the restaurant’s name, the menu doesn’t just include pizza but also entrees such as steak, ribs, and fried chicken sandwiches.

Campbell’s video drew several hilarious comments from Canadians.

“Boston Pizza is like the Canadian Tire of restaurants,” wrote one commenter.

Another pointed out, “Canada has this weird thing with chain restaurants named after non-Canadian destinations with mostly irrelevant menus. Boston Pizza, New York Fries, East Side Mario’s, Swiss Chalet etc.”

“Boston Pizza makes no sense, and that’s how we like it,” stated another.

“Wait until you find out about East Side Mario’s, the American-Italian eatery that only exists in Canada,” wrote one commenter.

“AND they serve fishbowls full of alcohol, AND they have pasta Tuesday where all pasta is a lot cheaper. National treasure 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦,” affirmed one viewer.

Campbell wasn’t the only one confused. One commenter wrote, “As a Canadian, I thought it was American 😭.”

Someone who claimed to be from Boston stated, “As a Bostonian, I’m thoroughly confused.”

