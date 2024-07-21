No Frills has drawn sharp criticism from small business owners after texting customers and urging them to “skip the line at farmer’s markets.”

“Skip the line at the farmer’s market. We have fresh produce at low prices. Shop now,” reads the text, which links to the grocery chain’s latest digital flyer.

The Ontario Small Business Community, an online platform for small businesses, artisans, service providers and artists, shared a screenshot of the text on its Instagram account.

In an email to Daily Hive, Victoria T., the group’s community manager, said several business owners notified them after receiving the text from No Frills. The text appeared to have been sent to customers who had signed up for No Frills’ promotions and advertising.

“Initially, I did not think it was authentic,” said Victoria. “I paused for a moment and wondered if this was, in fact, real, given how bold and audacious it felt.”

She said that the reaction from small business owners “was not great.”

“Many felt shocked, given that farmer’s markets really do not compete in the retail space; it’s simply not how they do business,” she said, adding that farmer’s markets “co-exist and operate in the greatest of harmony.”

One X user from Ontario tagged No Frills, asking, “Why are you telling Canadians not to support farmers’ markets?”

No Frills responded, stating, “We apologize for the poorly worded text. The intent was to direct customers to our local summer produce program featuring Canadian growers. We understand the vital role local producers play and purchased over $1 billion of produce from Canadian businesses last year.”

Victoria also said that No Frills’ claim that farmers’ markets have long lines is simply “not true” and that these businesses work hard to provide “the best customer service.”

“While we respect Loblaws’ right to do business, we cannot support the way they do business and their impact on our community and beyond,” she said.

“We’re glad that Canadians have really started to understand how valuable their buying power is and that they can use it to push back. We think that the lack of accountability and regulation within the grocery industry is a national issue that affects us all, and Loblaws needs to learn they cannot act with impunity.”

