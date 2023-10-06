Maybe skip that extra large cup of coffee before heading to the Peace Arch border this weekend, as there’s a good chance you’ll be stuck in your car for an extra long time because of the long weekend, the second one in as many weeks.

Both Canadian and American border officials are warning about a busy weekend and the high likelihood of lineups at the Pacific Crossing/Blaine, Peace Arch/Blaine, Huntingdon/Sumas, and Lynden/Aldergrove crossings because of Thanksgiving.

On the American side of things, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says staffing levels will be optimized accordingly for those heading south.

“CBP anticipates a high volume of traffic entering the US over the Canadian Thanksgiving holiday and will optimize staffing levels as needed. However, traffic on holiday weekends is typically heavy, and this can lead to longer than normal wait times regardless of staffing level.”

“We encourage travellers to remain patient and understanding.”

It comes after many were neither patient nor understanding after they spent two hours plus the previous weekend at the border.

Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada fell on Saturday, but many travelled on Friday and Monday to visit places like Bellingham, Seattle, Portland, and more. This year was the first time the province recognized the day as a statutory holiday.

Wait times to return to Canada were significantly shorter; however, the CBP did not respond to the question as to why that was.

Melinda Medland, a senior manager with the Canadian Border Services Agency says one of the biggest issues people have that leads to delays is that they don’t come prepared.

Considering Vancouver is just a short drive away from Washington, many travel for quick day trips for groceries or gas, and having the receipts from your trip is essential, she said.

Check border wait times to cross to the US.

Check border wait times to cross to Canada.

“It is just so important to be able to expediate a traveller’s return into Canada if they have the appropriate ID and it’s ready. They have their receipts, and they’re ready. They’re declaring everything that they have.”

She warns that avian flu risk has meant bringing turkey leftovers or any poultry products across the border is banned unless the products are retail packaged and labelled as a “Product of the USA.”

Other items not allowed to cross? Your pot.

“Cannabis in particular…even though in Canada, it’s legal. It is not legal at the borders. So don’t take it out into the United States even though it’s legal in Washington. Don’t bring it into Canada through a border because it is considered illegal at the border. That will definitely save time if there’s no cannabis,” she added.

But it’s not just British Columbians making the crossing.

“We do see some American and foreign national travellers coming up during the long weekend. So it’s not just Canadians travelling across to the United States and coming back,” she explained.

You can find more tips for smoother travel here.