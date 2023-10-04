NewsCurated

Here are the places open and closed in Vancouver this Thanksgiving

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 4 2023, 9:34 pm
Here are the places open and closed in Vancouver this Thanksgiving
Bochkarev Photography/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving long weekend is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Vancouver so you know exactly where to run a last-minute errand for your Thanksgiving feast.

Make sure you get your Thanksgiving turkey in time or that book you’ve been eyeing for a cozy fall read by checking out the hours of some of the city’s most popular places.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and liquor stores

wine in grocery stores BC

Tarasenko16Dima/Shutterrstock | Mongta Studio/Shutterstock

Most grocery stores, liquor stores, and pharmacies will generally be open over the long weekend. However, we recommend checking your local store for specific opening hours.

Malls

Shopping in Seattle

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash

These shopping centres and malls will be open on Monday, but check their websites for opening hours:

Translink

expo millennium line skytrain attendan bcrtc f

TransLink

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on Monday, October 9 on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones.

However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Entertainment and attractions

vancouver aquarium

Vancouver Aquarium

Open:

ICBC

icbc

ICBC/Shutterstock

ICBC locations are closed Monday but you can still report a claim by phone or online 24/7.

Canada Post

Canada Post COVID-19

Melissa.r/Shutterstock

Canada Post locations will be closed on October 9. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

money

Vergani Fotografia/Shutterstock

Banks will be closed for the national holiday on Monday.

Vancouver City Hall and recreation facilities

vancouver city hall city of vancouver

Vancouver City Hall (Shutterstock)

Vancouver City Hall will be closed from Saturday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 10.

Specific opening hours for community centres, fitness centres, pools, ice rinks, and golf courses can be found on the City of Vancouver website.

BC Courts

lawsuit

Shutterstock

All provincial court locations will be closed.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith and Nikitha Martins

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop