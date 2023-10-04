Here are the places open and closed in Vancouver this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving long weekend is just around the corner and we’ve rounded up what’s open and closed in Vancouver so you know exactly where to run a last-minute errand for your Thanksgiving feast.
Make sure you get your Thanksgiving turkey in time or that book you’ve been eyeing for a cozy fall read by checking out the hours of some of the city’s most popular places.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, and liquor stores
Most grocery stores, liquor stores, and pharmacies will generally be open over the long weekend. However, we recommend checking your local store for specific opening hours.
Malls
These shopping centres and malls will be open on Monday, but check their websites for opening hours: