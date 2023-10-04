Here are the places open and closed in Vancouver this Thanksgiving

These shopping centres and malls will be open on Monday, but check their websites for opening hours:

TransLink buses, SeaBus, and SkyTrain services will continue to operate on Monday, October 9 on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Holiday fares will be in effect, so commuters will only need a 1-Zone fare to travel across all zones. However, the West Coast Express will not be running.

TransLink Customer Service Centre, Access Transit Customer Care Office, and Lost Property Office will be closed.

Entertainment and attractions

Open:

ICBC

ICBC locations are closed Monday but you can still report a claim by phone or online 24/7.

Canada Post

Canada Post locations will be closed on October 9. There will be no mail pickup or delivery.

Banks

Banks will be closed for the national holiday on Monday.

Vancouver City Hall and recreation facilities

Vancouver City Hall will be closed from Saturday, October 7 to Tuesday, October 10.

Specific opening hours for community centres, fitness centres, pools, ice rinks, and golf courses can be found on the City of Vancouver website.

BC Courts

All provincial court locations will be closed.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith and Nikitha Martins