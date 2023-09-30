A look at border traffic heading into the US on Saturday, September 30/Drive BC

People heading to the United States from popular Metro Vancouver border crossings on Saturday are facing major waits.

As of 1 pm on Saturday, the waits at Peace Arch were estimated to be at least two hours. Pacific Highway wasn’t faring much better, with waits of over 90 minutes.

The thing to remember is these are just estimates. Daily Hive heard from one driver in the lineup that they waited over 2.5 hours to get across.

If you are heading to the US, lineups at Aldergrove and Abbotsford crossings aren’t as long, with waits of about an hour as of 1 pm.

Luckily, traffic is better than it was in July when many Canadians flocked to the US when the Blue Jays were playing the same weekend as Taylor Swift was performing.

If you do have to cross, customs officials have reminded travellers to come prepared and offered some tips, including travelling at off-peak times and having all documents ready.

