NewsTransportationUrbanized

Long weekend, long waits: Here's how long it's taking to cross the border

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 21 2022, 6:45 pm
Long weekend, long waits: Here's how long it's taking to cross the border
Drive BC

We can hear the whisper of summer on the wind and actually feel the warmth of the sun on our skin, so this long weekend, everyone is looking to get out and have fun.

And lots of folks are heading to the border for a little shopping and a cheeky trip to The Cheesecake Factory while in Washington State.

This Victoria Day long-weekend was expected to be busy, with Surrey RCMP urging people to plan to cross during non-peak hours and to not call 911 about how long they’ve been waiting in the car.

But how long are they waiting this weekend?

border

BC Ministry of Transportation

According to the official word from the BC Ministry of Transportation, wait times between 5 minutes and 90 minutes were observed on Saturday morning.

The Pacific Highway Crossing was consistently the border crossing with the longest wait time, while Peace Arch was usually 20 minutes shorter. Aldergrove and Sumas were considerably shorter most of the morning.

But keep in mind, these times are estimates and depending on how many customs officers are working, it could be a lot longer — or possibly even shorter.

Check the reported border wait times to plan your weekend. Although the longest waits posted were 90 mins at one point, AM730Traffic reported that folks called in to say they’ve waited for up to two hours.

Surrey RCMP reminded the public on Saturday that “911 is not an appropriate forum for complaining about wait times.”

“Police have no control over border delays.”

If you’re crossing the border, hopefully you packed some patience along with your road trip snacks.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.